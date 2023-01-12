Man Shot and Killed, Deputy Injured in Confrontation at Valencia Town Center

A man was fatally shot and a deputy was injured late Wednesday in a confrontation that drew a large law enforcement response at the Westfield Valencia Town Center shopping center.

Deputies responded at about 11 p.m. to a trespassing report at the shopping center in the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard. The mall was closed at the time.

One man was shot by deputies outside a Macy's department store. He died at a hospital.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available. It was not clear whether the man was armed.

"Upon arrival, a deputy was assaulted by the suspect and a deputy involved shooting occurred," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

A deputy injured during the confrontation appeared to be responsive and speaking to paramedics at the scene.

Part of the mall was cordoned off during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.