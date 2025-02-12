Charity events to take place this Valentine's weekend. How you can spread the love 

As Valentine's Day approaches, organizations find ways for community members to celebrate the holiday for a good cause.

Here are events around Los Angeles where you can spread the love this Valentine’s weekend:

February 14:

Valentine's LA Fire Relief Volunteering

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

24LA and Pair and Care have teamed up to host a Valentine's LA Fire Relief event. Volunteers will help shop for families impacted by the LA fires and pack up the 24LA warehouse starting at 11 a.m.. There will be music, food and drinks for all who lend a hand. Sign up here.

Rhondavous

A Club Called Rhonda, in partnership with Magdalena Bay & The Hellp will host Rhondavous: A Lovers' Ball 4 Fire Relief. The Valentine's Day extravaganza will take place at Catch One and will include two different floors, five rooms and 18 DJs. A portion of tickets will go directly to ‘It's Bigger Than Us’, a community-driven organization dedicated to support underserved communities at the frontlines of fire relief efforts. Available tickets start at $34.30 and can be found here.

Children’s Hospital Annual Valentine’s Day Card Drive

The Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is hosting their annual online Valentine’s Day card drive. Community members can choose one of the three coloring cards and add a personalized message to the letter, free of charge. An anonymous donor pledged $1 for every card sent by Feb. 14, promising up to $25,000.

Big Sunday Valentine’s Making

Big Sunday, a nonprofit organization, will host their second annual Valentinemania, a party to create Valentine's goodie bags for various groups across Los Angeles. This year the organization hopes to craft 500 Valentine's to give to hospitals, shelters and senior centers. The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Big Sunday Headquarters and delivery efforts begin at 1 p.m.. Sign up or donation opportunities can be found here.

February 15:

Cupid's Undie Run Los Angeles

Cupid’s Undie Run supports those affected by NF, a group of genetic conditions that cause tumors to grow on nerves in the body. The organization will host an approximately mile long run starting at Mom’s Bar in Santa Monica at 12 p.m. The event will kick off with drinks and dancing, then attendees will go on a about a mile long run in their undies and return to an epic dance party. Registration starts at $45.

EAT. DONATE. LOVE