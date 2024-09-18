Valet critically attacked outside Barney's Beanery; Assailant on the loose

A man who was caught on surveillance camera brutally beating a valet outside a popular bar in West Hollywood over the weekend remains on the loose.

Law enforcement is searching for the individual who assaulted 51-year-old Efrain “Frankie” Zarazua outside Barney’s Beanery around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Surveillance camera captured the assailant throwing the victim to the ground and then repeatedly striking him in an attack that was described as unprovoked.

Chris Zarazua, the victim’s son, said his father’s recovery has been nothing short of miraculous. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“Compared to the day of the attack, he is actually doing way better than before,” the younger Zarazua said. “I am thanking God he’s recovering pretty miraculously.”

Efrain has worked as a valet for Barney’s Beanery for three decades. The victim’s colleagues described him as a well-liked individual, making the attack all the more disturbing and shocking.

“It was horrific, sad and fills you with anger that somebody could do that to somebody else,” said AJ Sacher, Director of Operations of the bar. “He’s the most generous person of spirit and kindness. He’s welcoming to everybody who comes in.”

While Efrian continues to recover from his injuries, his loved ones are urging the public to come forward with information.

“This guy is out there now, probably looking to harm somebody else and needs to be behind bars,” Chris said.

Law enforcement did not provide a detailed description of the assailant.