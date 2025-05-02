Valley Village

Valley Village man accused of luring minors with drugs and alcohol

Police say Hernandez used at least five Instagram handles to lure the underage girls.

By Missael Soto and Macy Jenkins

Burbank police say they are looking for more victims of a Valley Village man who is accused of luring underage girls with drugs and alcohol.

Ivan Hernandez, 30, was arrested in March after he was found in his car with an underage girl.

According to police, Hernandez used at least five Instagram handles to lure minors into meeting him in person. Detectives say he provided alcohol, marijuana and nitrous oxide to the girls in exchange for sex acts.

Law enforcement believes he recorded his encounters on his cell phone.

Hernandez faces multiple felony charges, including sex with a minor under 16, arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes, lewd acts with a minor and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to Burbank police.

Valley Village
