Vampire Weekend added to Coachella Weekend 1 performers. See full schedule here

The Coachella Valley and Music Festival announced its schedule for Weekend 1, adding rock band Vampire Weekend to the list of performances.

Weekend 1 is slated to begin this Friday, April 12.

Performances by doom dave and Keyspan in the Sonora and Yuma Tents will kick off the festival at 1 p.m. The last two performances on Friday are Lana Del Rey at the Coachella Stage at 11:30 p.m. and Steve Angello at Sahara Tent at midnight.

The recently added Vampire Weekend will perform a 45-minute set on Saturday, April 13 in the Outdoor Theatre starting at 5 p.m. The rock band previously performed at the festival in 2013 and 2008.

The last performances of the night are Tyler, the Creator at the Coachella Stage at 11:40 p.m., electric duo Orbital at the Gobi Tent at 11:40 p.m., and Australian songwriter Dom Dolla at the Sahara Tent at 11:55 p.m.

Weekend 1 wraps up on Sunday, April 14.

Doja Cat will end the night at the Coachella Stage at 10:26 p.m. DJ duo Bicep, John Summit and ARTBAT are also final performances of the night. The full schedule list can be found here.

Weekend 1 is sold out, according to the Coachella website. Passes for Weekend 2 are still available for purchase, the lowest price being $499.

Weekend 2 will take place April 19 to 21.