Van Driver Sought After Running Over Man Who Fell From Scooter in Boyle Heights

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a man hospitalized after running over and dragging him on a Boyle Heights street.

In chilling video released Tuesday by Los Angeles police, the victim can been seen motionless on the street after losing his balance and falling from an electric scooter. Moments later, a white Ford Econoline van can be seen running over the victim and dragging him about 25 feet.

The crash was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fickett and Boulder streets in the community east of downtown Los Angeles.

The victim was hospitalized with severe injuries, police said. Details about his condition Tuesday afternoon were not immediately available.

The injuries are not considered life threatening.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a non-fatal hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Detective Juan Campos of the LAPD Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call police at 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.