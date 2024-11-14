After another trash fire from a homeless encampment was reported in Van Nuys, business owners and those who live nearby said they are fed up with the unsanitary and dangerous conditions.

The fire, which was reported at 5 a.m. Thursday near Oxnard Street and Sepulveda Boulevard, was put out in 30 minutes thanks to fire crews.

The plume of black smoke from the Van Nuys encampment was seen in many parts of the San Fernando Valley Thursday morning.

“Aside from being an eyesore, it’s unsafe,” Christopher McNair, who works as a senior manager at Electro Rent Corporation in the area, said, adding Thursday's fire is one of a series of incidents in recent years. “(There’s) all kinds of junk. We’ve had issues with rats coming in here.”

McNair said some of his workers who have to come early in the morning are afraid because they often become accosted by homeless people from the encampment.

Two men from the encampment also argued with NBCLA’s news crew and several others Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors said, while the encampment was cleaned up multiple times, it has grown over the past year with more than two dozen tens and mounds of trash spilling onto the street.

“Our trucks can't get in and deliver and pick up stuff. It's affecting our business,” McNair said. “It’s a security risk.”

Mayor Karen Bass’ Office did not respond to a request to comment on the situation.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman’s Office said in a statement there were not enough resources within City Council District 4, which includes Van Nuys.

"For months, our office has been advocating for additional resources at this location as we do not have enough shelter available to the district to address the number of individuals at this site," Raman's staff said in a statement. "The Mayor’s Office has committed to working with us to provide housing resources and we look forward to bringing people indoors safely and securing the site sustainably."