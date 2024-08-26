VAN NUYS

Van Nuys self-defense weapons store burglarized for second time in less than a week

A rock was used to shatter the glass door of the business on Van Nuys Boulevard.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

A Van Nuys business that sells self-defense weapons was burglarized early Monday for the second time in less than a week.

The burglary at Byrna Premier Dealer was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 7600 block of Van Nuys Boulevard in the west San Fernando Valley. A rock was used to shatter the glass front door of the store, which sells less lethal weapons, police said.

Details about what was stolen were not immediately available.

On Aug. 20, a break-in was reported at the same store. At least five people got away with about $8,000 worth of merchandise in that burglary. Security camera video showed people taking items from the store and leaving through a smashed window.

No arrests were reported.

