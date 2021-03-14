Hollywood

Vandalism and Clashes With Police Reported at Breonna Taylor's Demonstration in Hollywood

Video from the scene showed protesters climbing onto a police car and helmeted officers taking up positions near Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street to contain about two dozen of the demonstrators.

Two demonstrations were held in Hollywood Saturday night in memory of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky home one year ago, and whose death triggered angry protests nationwide.

There were also reports of vandalism in the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center had few details, according to Officer D. Orris. There were calls for backup, but it appeared the LAPD Hollywood Station was covering the situation, he said.

Memorials to Taylor were held in Hollywood at 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., one day after Kenneth Walker -- who was Taylor's boyfriend, and in the home when police raided it -- filed a federal lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department, alleging his constitutional rights were violated during the botched raid, according to multiple reports.

In a tweet Saturday, President Biden tweeted, calling Taylor's death “a tragedy, a blow to her family, her community, and America.”

He added, “As we continue to mourn her, we must press ahead to pass meaningful police reform in Congress. I remain committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law.”

