Vanessa Bryant Expected to Testify in Crash Photos Lawsuit Against LA County

Vanessa Bryant is expected to testify Friday in the trial over photos taken at the site of the helicopter crash that killed nine people, including her husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter, Gianna.

Her testimony comes in the federal lawsuit for emotional distress against Los Angeles County, over photos that were taken at the scene of the tragic 2020 crash, and shared by both LA County Sheriff's deputies and LA County firefighters.

The lawsuit was filed by both Bryant and Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the same crash. Chester and Bryant are suing the county for unspecified millions of dollars.

Vanessa Bryant's attorney Luis Li told jurors in his opening statement in U.S. District Court last Wednesday that the cell-phone photos shot at the crash scene by a deputy and a fire captain were “visual gossip" viewed “for a laugh," and had no official purpose.

“They were shared by deputies playing video games,” Li said. “They were shared repeatedly with people who had absolutely no reason to receive them."

On Thursday, Chester took the stand and shared emotional testimony with the jury. But according to NBC4 legal analyst Royal Oakes, LA County did an effective job during cross-examination.

"They got him to acknowledge that just going through the trial itself is part of the healing process -- hearing the explanation, hearing the apology," Oakes said. "And he admitted, no depression diagnosis or treatment, he's doing yoga, surfing. So that was helpful for the county."

The defense also pointed out during the trial that the photos have not surfaced online during the two and a half years since the crash.

A former fire captain delivered emotional testimony on Monday in Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against L.A. County. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC 4 News at 4

Several county fire and sheriff's personnel have also taken the stand during the trial, telling jurors they deleted all of the accident-site pictures they had on their cell phones and that they had shared with other people.

Attorneys for the county have also argued that by deleting the photos permanently, they guarantee that the photos will not surface within the public eye.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva is also expected to take the stand on Friday.