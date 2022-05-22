Vegetation Fire Burning in San Bernardino National Forest

A vegetation fire has sparked in the Cleghorn area of the San Bernardino National Forest, the national park announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

As of 1:16 p.m., the "Wagon Train Fire" stood at approximately 15 acres, "with moderate rate of spread," according to San Bernardino National Forest.

Lanes of the northbound 15 Freeway through the forest are closed for an "unknown duration," according to Caltrans District 8.

SBDCO: NB I-15 at Kenwood Avenue, in Devore. The #4 and #5 lanes are closed due to a brush fire. Unknown duration. pic.twitter.com/lReNO8DJyk — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) May 22, 2022

As of about 1:45 p.m., the fire's spread was stopped by U.S. Forest Service firefighters, and the fire remains at 15 acres.

Forest Service firefighters were assisted by San Bernardino County Fire, the San Bernardino unit of Cal Fire, and Rancho Cucamonga Fire.