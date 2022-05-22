san bernardino national forest

Vegetation Fire Burning in San Bernardino National Forest

The "Wagon Train Fire" stands at 15 acres as of 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, when firefighters stopped forward progress of the blaze.

By Maggie More

A vegetation fire has sparked in the Cleghorn area of the San Bernardino National Forest, the national park announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

As of 1:16 p.m., the "Wagon Train Fire" stood at approximately 15 acres, "with moderate rate of spread," according to San Bernardino National Forest.

Lanes of the northbound 15 Freeway through the forest are closed for an "unknown duration," according to Caltrans District 8.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As of about 1:45 p.m., the fire's spread was stopped by U.S. Forest Service firefighters, and the fire remains at 15 acres.

Forest Service firefighters were assisted by San Bernardino County Fire, the San Bernardino unit of Cal Fire, and Rancho Cucamonga Fire.

U.S. Forest Service May 21

US Forest Chief Calls for Pause of Prescribed Fires

Coastal Fire May 19

New Details Emerge About Fire That Destroyed Homes in Laguna Niguel

Coastal Fire May 18

Lawsuit Filed Against SoCal Edison, First in Coastal Fire Case

This article tagged under:

san bernardino national forestbrush fireUS Forest Service
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us