Vehicle Access Closed for All California State Parks Due to Coronavirus

Don't drive to a state park any time soon, the California Department of Parks and Recreation effectively said Sunday in a press release.

California State Parks announced that it is closing vehicle access to all 280 state parks due to the coronavirus outbreak, after many state parks experienced surges of visitors on Saturday.

The department said the surges made it "impossible to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices" which have been ordered by the governor and are in effect statewide.

Prior to Sunday's announcement, the department had already closed all campgrounds, museums and visitor centers, along with canceling all events, the department said in a statement. Also, California State Parks had already closed vehicle traffic at certain parks and beaches and fully closed others.

The department did not provide a timeline for how long the temporary closures would be in place.