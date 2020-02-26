Vehicle Containing Casket With Body Inside Stolen From Pasadena Area

A black Lincoln Navigator with a casket and body inside was stolen Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The car was taken from the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard, near St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church, in an unincorporated area near Pasadena, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
The vehicle was reported stolen about 8:05 p.m, Navarro-Suarez said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright CNS - City News Service