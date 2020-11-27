Vehicle Crash in Florence Leaves Six People in Hospital

A two-vehicle crash in the Florence area of South Los Angeles sent six people to the hospital Friday night, including two children and a teenager, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Manchester Avenue, near San Pedro Street, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Stewart said. A 9-year-old girl, 12-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy, 29-year-old woman and 50-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A seventh patient, a 19-year-old man, declined to be taken to a hospital, according to Stewart.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.