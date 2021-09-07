Vehicle Crashes Into Homeless Encampment in Koreatown

A car travelled onto the sidewalk and crashed into a homeless encampment in Koreatown, near Virgil Avenue and 5th Street, early Tuesday morning.

55 firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene. Paramedics identified four people who needed medical attention as a result of the 6 a.m. crash.

Those four people were transported to the hospital for their injuries, one in moderate condition and the others in fair condition.

One person, a 65-year-old man, was trapped underneath the white Dodge Dart when it crashed, according to the LAFD. The couch he was sleeping on when the crash occurred saved his life, by holding up the bottom of the car.

The LAFD used a heavy rescue vehicle to lift the sedan off the trapped man. The other three injured men, who were inside the car, were able to get out on their own.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.