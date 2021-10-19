Vehicle Crashes Into Overpass, Causing Bridge Damage and Closing Freeway Lanes

A vehicle hit an overpass bridge on the 14 Freeway in Acton, causing damage to that overpass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Footage from NewsChopper4 Alpha showed a small chunk taken out of the side of the bridge, and crumbled concrete on the freeway below.

Traffic was backed up down the 14 Freeway, as drivers were forced to merge over due to lane closures.

A SigAlert was issued about the closed lanes below the overpass bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.