Santa Clarita

Vehicle Crashes Into Santa Clarita Day Care, Leaving 3 Children Hurt

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities were responding to a day care in Santa Clarita where three children were injured after a car plowed into the building.

The severity of the injuries wasn't immediately clear.

LA County officials said a vehicle crashed into Saugus day care La Petite Academy in the 28000 block of Seco Canyon Road.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Glendale 19 mins ago

New Exhibit Reckons With Glendale's Racist Past as ‘Sundown Town'

coronavirus 30 mins ago

Black Business Owners Struggling From COVID Pandemic Have Message of Hope: ‘Don't Give Up … There Will Be a Turnaround'

Two children were reportedly airlifted to the hospital, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was done as a precaution.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clarita
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us