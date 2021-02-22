Vehicle Crashes Into Santa Clarita Day Care, Leaving 3 Children Hurt

Authorities were responding to a day care in Santa Clarita where three children were injured after a car plowed into the building.

The severity of the injuries wasn't immediately clear.

LA County officials said a vehicle crashed into Saugus day care La Petite Academy in the 28000 block of Seco Canyon Road.

Two children were reportedly airlifted to the hospital, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was done as a precaution.

