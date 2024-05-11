Exposition Park

Vehicle crashes with train near Exposition Park

By City News Service

A vehicle struck a train in the University Park area on Saturday, causing injuries to the five occupants of the vehicle, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:01 a.m. to 901 W. Exposition Blvd., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. 

“Crews are performing medical assessments on the five vehicle occupants, all with only minor injuries,” the LAFD's Nicholas Prange said. “None of the assessments have requested hospital transport.”

There were no reported injuries to any of the dozens of people aboard the train, Prange said.

Exposition Park
