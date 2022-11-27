Bus Fire Causes Major Backup on the 5 Freeway in Castaic

A bus fire on the Northbound 5 freeway near Castaic caused a major backup Sunday afternoon.

According to a CHP incident report, a tour bus caught on fire around 3 p.m. on I-5 south fo Templin Highway. The bus carried about 50-60 people, but all were able to escape. No injuries were reported.

CHP says the bus was completely burned. The fire spread to brush in the mountains.

One lane on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Templin Highway in Castaic is expected to be closed until at least 8 p.m.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.