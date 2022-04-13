Vehicle Goes Over Griffith Park Cliff With 68-Year-Old Woman Inside

An SUV went off the side of a cliff in Griffith Park Wednesday morning, traveling approximately 300 feet down into the canyon with at least one passenger inside, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD received a 911 call about the incident at around 6:49 a.m.

The passenger, a 68-year-old woman, was alert and talking when Park Rangers arrived at the car, the LAFD said. The extent of her injuries is not yet known.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Firefighters are at the scene and were "making their way down with equipment, to assess the situation" and see what the best way to get her out of the canyon and up to the road is, as of 7:13 a.m., according to the LAFD.

Rescuers could be seen from NewsChopper4 preparing the woman for a helicopter airlift from the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.