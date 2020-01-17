Long Beach

Vehicle Pursuit in Long Beach Ends in Crash

By City News Service

A vehicle pursuit in Long Beach tonight ended in a crash with another vehicle and an armed shooting suspect being taken into custody.

The pursuit began after officers attempted to pull over a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 15th Street near Redondo Avenue and did not result in any injuries, according to Sgt. Alvino Herrera of the Long Beach Police Department.

When officers attempted to pull over the suspect, he fled and police pursued him. The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into another car near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Anaheim Street, Herrera
said.

The suspect was taken into custody, according to Herrera. Officers recovered a handgun from the suspect.

Further information about the suspect was not released.

