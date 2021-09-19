Vehicle-to-Vehicle Shooting in Riverside Leaves Man Dead, Child Unharmed

A man was fatally shot in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Riverside Sunday but a young child riding with him escaped unscathed.

The shooting happened at 11:26 a.m. at Arlington Avenue and Tyler Street, according to the Riverside Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but later died there, according to reports. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A young child riding in the victim's vehicle was not struck by gunfire and was not injured, police said. The child was reunited with family members.

No arrests were made and authorities did not have a suspect description.

"Expect a police presence in the area for the next few hours," police wrote in a tweet just before 3 p.m.