Riverside County

Vehicle-to-Vehicle Shooting in Riverside Leaves Man Dead, Child Unharmed

A young child riding in the victim's vehicle was not struck by gunfire and was not injured, police said. The child was reunited with family members.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A man was fatally shot in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Riverside Sunday but a young child riding with him escaped unscathed.

The shooting happened at 11:26 a.m. at Arlington Avenue and Tyler Street, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but later died there, according to reports. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A young child riding in the victim's vehicle was not struck by gunfire and was not injured, police said. The child was reunited with family members.

No arrests were made and authorities did not have a suspect description.

"Expect a police presence in the area for the next few hours," police wrote in a tweet just before 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers 6 hours ago

Clayton Kershaw Earns 1st Win Since June, Streaking Dodgers Top Shaky Reds 8-5

Rams 6 hours ago

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp Lead Rams in 27-24 Win Over Colts

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside Countyshootingcar-to-car shootingFatal Shooting
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us