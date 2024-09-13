Man sentenced to life in prison for Venice Canals sex assaults and murder

A 30-year-old man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a murder and sexual assault in the Venice Canals neighborhood after a no-contest plea.

Anthony Francisco Jones pleaded no contest in the sexual assaults of two women on April 6, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Friday. One of the attacks resulted in the death of a 53-year-old woman who was about to move to the Los Angeles County coastal community.

Jones pleaded no contest to one count of murder, two counts of forcible rape, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, one count of mayhem, one count of torture, and one count of sodomy by use of force. He also admitted to allegations of kidnapping, and that he inflicted great bodily injury on the victims, according to the district attorney's office.

"Our prosecutors fought hard to serve justice today in response to Mr. Anthony Jones’ vile actions, including a brutal murder," said LA County District Attorney George Gascón. "Our hearts go out to the victim, the survivor, their families, and the Venice community. The pain and loss experienced by these individuals and their loved ones is horrific, and we extend our deepest empathy and compassion to them during this incredibly difficult time."

The attacks occurred between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. April 6, according to investigators. The women were alone in the Venice Canals area.

One of the women, a 53-year-old mother of two children who had just arrived in the area from Massachusetts, died May 20. She was in the process of moving to the Venice area.

Mary Klein, who was attacked an hour after the first assault, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“I have about five plates and a bunch of screws in my face,” Klein, 54, told NBCLA in May, adding she hopes the suspect would go to prison for life. ““As far as he’s concerned I know that the law will take care of him. We’re not going to have to worry about him walking around the canals any time soon.”

Jones was arrested in San Diego in May.