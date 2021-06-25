venice

Suspect Arrested in Killing of Man at Venice Homeless Encampment

The man was described as being in his 40s and possibly homeless.

By City News Service

A 38-year-old man was arrested in the killing of a man whose body was found Friday afternoon at a Venice homeless encampment.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the encampment located in the area of Ocean Front Walk and Dudley Avenue at about 3:20 p.m., according to reports.

The man was described as being in his 40s and possibly homeless. His name was not released.

Around 5:50 p.m. Friday, at Third and Sunset avenues -- the site of a different homeless encampment -- police arrested Michael McClain of Venice on suspicion of the killing after LAPD homicide detectives learned that a fight had been overheard earlier in the day and that the 911 caller who reported the death said the victim had an ongoing dispute with McClain.

A motive for the killing was unknown.

No bail or court information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to call LAPD's West Bureau Homicide unit at 213-382-9470 or the LAPD's 24-hour tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

