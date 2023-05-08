Man Shot and Killed in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Del Rey

A man was shot and killed in the Del Rey area Monday in what is believed to be a road rage incident, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:15 p.m. at Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue near the Marina (90) Freeway.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooter and the victim had an altercation. The gunman opened fire and drove away.

The victim died.

An investigation was underway.

NewsChopper4 footage showed a white tent over a black sedan.

The 2.45-square-mile Del Rey neighborhood is bordered by Venice, Marina del Rey, and Culver City.