Venice Pride got its start back in 2016 and has been gaining speed ever since.

Every year since its beginning Venice Pride has held events out on the Venice Boardwalk celebrating Pride Month. With the start of Pride Month underway, Venice Pride has two major events planned to celebrate over the weekend.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are the exclusive broadcast partners of the entire event.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They will be hosting their Venice Pride Festival and Venice Pride Parade.

Here's a guide with info to all the fun and some helpful tips to remember.

Live Coverage: NBCLA will provide streaming coverage during Venice Pride Weekend. Click here for a schedule.

Venice Pride Festival

The festival will be held on both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. at the Venice Beach Recreation Center.

The festival will feature on-stage performances, DJs, LGBTQ+ vendors, and food trucks.

There will be performances from Amber Crane, Enrique Hernandez, and Reina Befierce. There will also be performances from DJs like Aiden Ramos, Heidi Lawde, and Stacy Christine.

You can purchase your ticket now for the festival using this link. No weekend passes are available -- a ticket must be bought for each day.

Venice Pride Parade

On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Venice Pride will be hosting its inaugural Venice Pride Parade down the world-famous Venice Boardwalk.

The parade is expected to draw large crowds of people and include performers, dance teams, marchers, and bands.

The parade is free to all attendees and will be a car-free parade so be ready to walk.