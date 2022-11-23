venice

Man Identified in Connection With July Tourist Shooting in Venice

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the suspect who allegedly argued with the tourists before shooting them.

By City News Service

Authorities Wednesday identified a man wanted in a July shooting in Venice that left two tourists from the United Kingdom seriously wounded.

Brandon Manyo Dixon is wanted in the crime, which occurred on July 30 in the 20 block of Windward Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The suspect, the suspect's friend, and two United Kingdom tourists were involved in a verbal argument outside a heavily populated bar ...," police said in a statement.

LAPD
"The argument escalated into a physical fight and then turned violent when the suspect chased after both tourists with a gun," police said. "As the tourists ran away, the suspect shot the tourists and then fled on foot from the scene. Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries."

The investigation led police to identify Dixon as the suspect, and authorities circulated his photo.

"Dixon should be considered armed and dangerous," police said. "If you see him, call 911 for immediate assistance."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Jurado at 310-482-6369 or 323-229-6286, or via email at 32284@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

