Ventura Beaches Back Open to Sunbathers

City officials in Ventura have given the all-clear for sunbathers to lay out on beaches, but with a few restrictions still in place.

Council members voted unanimously to once again allow residents to sit, sunbathe, and simply relax in the sand along the city’s shores.

Starting Friday, both city parks and beaches -- including the Promenade, Pier, public restrooms, and select parking lots were open for passive use.

Public restrooms and parking lots will reopen gradually.

Officials say restrooms will be cleaned daily and there will be plenty signs placed all over, reminding visitors to continue practicing social distancing.

This comes after weeks of only active use at beaches, meaning residents had to be running, walking or swimming and surfing.

"We’re so happy. I believe I’m doing the right thing, out in the open, getting back to normal life as fast as we can," said Ventura resident Megan Campbell.

Visitors still won’t be allowed to gather in large groups or with people they don’t live with.

"We have friends out there swimming," said Elaine Botelho. "We're excited about getting back to normal."

Group sports, like volleyball and football, are not allowed. Playgrounds, along with pools and indoor recreational facilities, will stay closed.

Officials want to remind the public that if an area becomes too crowded Ventura police could close that park or beach.