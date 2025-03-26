Ventura County man charged for allegedly grooming and assaulting minor

Authorities in Ventura County have arrested a man accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a minor after contacting the child through social media.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Sexual Assault Unit arrested Hector Magana on March 18 following an investigation that revealed he had been communicating with a 12-year-old victim online “with the intent to commit sexual acts.”

According to authorities, Magana used the alias “Damian” while interacting with the victim on multiple social media platforms. After gaining the child’s trust, he arranged three separate in-person meetings in Camarillo, where he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged Magana with seven felony counts.

Although Magana is now in custody, the investigation is still ongoing, and detectives believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department at 805-654-2380.

With social media playing a larger role in children’s daily lives, authorities urge parents to educate their kids about online safety.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that online predators often use social media, gaming platforms and chat apps to target children. The five most frequently used apps in reported cases are:

Snapchat

Instagram

Facebook

Discord

TikTok

California has the second-highest number of missing children cases in the U.S., behind only Texas, according to data. Additionally, young girls make up 93% of reported victims.

For more information on internet safety and preventing online exploitation, visit the official website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.