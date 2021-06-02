Ventura County Moves to Least Restrictive Yellow Tier

Ventura County is now in the yellow tier, California’s least restrictive tier. The change means fewer restrictions for Ventura County businesses.

The county has met the metrics for the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy for the required two-week period.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Moving into the yellow tier allows for increases in capacity at places such as amusement parks and fairs; gyms and fitness centers; yoga studios; private events; restaurants; cardrooms and racetracks; indoor and outdoor live events and performances; wineries and tasting rooms; family entertainment centers; and museums, zoos, and aquariums.

Bars will also be allowed to begin providing indoor service at 25% capacity.

"Reaching the yellow tier is a great accomplishment. I appreciate the collective work of our community members who have helped us move forward," said Ventura County Public Health Director Rigoberto Vargas.

As of May 28, the public health department identified 81,344 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of Ventura County and a total of 1,018 deaths.

"The vaccine is the most powerful tool available to reduce transmission of COVID and prevent hospitalizations and deaths from the virus. Increasing the number of people vaccinated will help us continue to move forward," said Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin.

California COVID-19 Vaccinations

The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient's county of residence according to the The California Department of Public Health.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available for all Ventura County residents 12 years and older at county-run sites and many community sites without an appointment.

Appointments can also be made at MyTurn.CA.gov or by calling 833-422-4255.

LA and Orange counties are already in the yellow tier, but both, Riverside and San Bernardino counties failed to make the cut.

On June 15, nearly all COVID-19 restrictions will drop for the entire state.