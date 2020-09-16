Ventura County Woman Arrested, Accused of Making False Claims to Police That Landed Ex-Boyfriend in Jail

A Newbury Park woman was arrested for making false emergency calls to police, including stalking, which resulted in her ex-boyfriend's arrest, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says that 23-year-old Emily Bolio told deputies she was battered and threatened with a knife by her ex-boyfriend, who lives in Reno, Nevada, following a report to the sheriff's office on Aug. 12 that Bolio was possibly the victim of domestic violence.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office

She reaffirmed her story the following day and told investigators that her 26-year-old ex-boyfriend was a parolee known to carry firearms, and had threatened her with a gun weeks before, according to the sheriff's office.

Bolio called detectives several hours later screaming and claiming that her ex-boyfriend was in her home trying to strangle her with a plastic bag but had left when he was interrupted by a family member, authorities said.

A manhunt ensued and an extraditable arrest warrant was issued for the ex-boyfriend's arrest for attempted murder. Police located the ex-boyfriend in Reno and took him into custody, but as he waited for extradition to Ventura County, the sheriff's office says they received information from individuals living in Nevada and the Reno Police Department that Bolio possibly made up the allegations against her ex-boyfriend.

Video surveillance footage, cellular phone data, and other physical evidence in the case revealed that Bolio's ex-boyfriend was not in California and did not commit any crimes against her in August 2020 as she had claimed, said the sheriff's office.

Bolio was also suspected of calling Reno police and reporting swatting-type incidents at her ex-boyfriend's home on several occasions, authorities said, and creating fake Facebook profiles to post false sex crimes allegations against the ex-boyfriend.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office dismissed the arrest warrant and the ex-boyfriend was released from custody before being extradited.

Bolio was arrested on Sept. 10 in Ventura County Superior Court when she tried to obtain a domestic violence restraining order against her ex-boyfriend by using false information on court documents, according to investigators.

She was booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility for stalking, perjury, and three counts of reporting a false emergency. The Ventura County District Attorney's Office also added a charge for eavesdropping. Her bail is set at $100,000.

The Reno Police Department is also investigating crimes that may have been committed by Bolio in their jurisdiction.