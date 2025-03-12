Ventura Public Health urges vaccinations for measles before traveling

Ventura County Public Health officials are urging residents not already vaccinated for measles to do so prior to traveling during spring break.

Five confirmed cases of measles have been reported across the state this year, according to the Department of Public Health. One of those cases was detected in Orange County, which was deemed travel-related.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported an additional case on Tuesday.

VCPH recommends children get two doses of the MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 to 15 months and the second dose at 4 to 6 years. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious airborne virus that spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs.

Symptoms include:

High fever (may spike to more than 104°F)

Cough

Runny nose, and red

Red watery eyes.

Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash often occurs. The rash starts as flat red spots on the face at the hairline and spreads downward to the rest of the body.

If unaddressed, Measles can cause severe complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling and even death, particularly in children younger than 5 years of age, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

There is no direct treatment for Measles, just preventative measures.

“This is one of those situations where science and community engagement has really triumphed and crushed one of the most contagious viruses out there with the MMR vaccine,” said Dr. Uldine Castel, Ventura County Public Health Medical Director. “While we might end with a measles case in our county, the best way to reduce the chances of that occurring and the best way to protect the health of our community, especially children, is to make sure you are up to date on the MMR vaccine.”

Outbreaks in West Texas and New Mexico are now up to more than 250 cases, and two unvaccinated people have died from measles-related causes.

The disease was last highly prevalent in the United States in 2000.