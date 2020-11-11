Ventura Sheriff's Department Implements Hi-Lo Siren to Alert Public of Evacuations

A new Hi-Lo siren meant to notify residents of an immediate need to evacuate during an emergency has been equipped in all Ventura County Sheriff's Department emergency vehicles.

The warning siren will be used in all major disasters such as wildfires, earthquakes, and floods. As the frequency and severity of wildfires increase, this distinct siren will serve as a powerful tool in notifying the public of an encroaching fire and the need to evacuate, according to the sheriff's department.

"People often tune out regular police sirens requiring deputies to go door-to-door to inform residents of an evacuation," said Deputy Wendell Campbell. "This Hi-Lo siren allows us to quickly alert entire neighborhoods that they're in immediate danger."

If residents hear the Hi-Lo siren in their community, the sheriff's department says residents should understand that they need to leave immediately.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill authorizing the use of a European-style Hi-Lo siren to help in emergency evacuations.