Verizon Says Fiber Problem Caused Spike in Outages on U.S. West Coast

Verizon users in Los Angeles and elsewhere on the West Coast reported widespread outages Wednesday afternoon, but service appeared to be returning to normal later in the evening.

Outage reporting site Downdetector showed a sharp uptick in outage reports, starting at about midday. Most reports came from Los Angeles, Sacramento, Seattle and other West Coast cities.

Most reports were received from mobile phone users. Verizon said the problem was caused by a fiber issue in the network that led to call failures.

In an email to NBCLA Wednesday afternoon, a Verizon representative said, "A fiber issue in the core of the network caused some of our customers to experience intermittent call failures today. The issue was identified and resolved by Verizon engineers and the majority of impacted customers should be seeing service as usual. If any customer is still experiencing lingering issues, please restart your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Verizon Support was responding to users through its Twitter account.