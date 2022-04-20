Verizon Users Report Spike in Outages on U.S. West Coast

Verizon users in Los Angeles and elsewhere on the West Coast reported widespread outages Wednesday afternoon.

Outage reporting site Downdetector showed a sharp uptick in outage reports, starting at about midday. Most reports came from Los Angeles, Sacramento, Seattle and other West Coast cities.

Most reports were received from mobile phone users.

In an email to NBCLA, a Verizon representative said, "We are aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Refresh this page for updates.