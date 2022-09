One person was wounded late Sunday in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. at Western Avenue and 48th Street southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was hospitalized with what police said did not appear to be life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were reported early Monday.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.