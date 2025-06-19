Veteran joins UCLA graduation decades after missing his own due to Vietnam War draft

For most college graduates, it takes around four years to earn the opportunity to walk across the stage. For John Fong, that moment came nearly 60 years after he received his degree.

In the back of his head, Fong didn’t think this day would ever come. Like many veterans of his generation, he had answered a different call on June 13, 1968.

"I was thinking, ‘Too bad I couldn’t walk,’ but that’s the way it goes," said Frong.

The 80-year-old veteran was drafted for duty in the U.S. Navy and served four years in Vietnam.

Fong received his degree, a double major in history and geography, but he didn’t walk with the other graduates at commencement.

In the 57 years that have passed since then, he thought about it occasionally. Like when he watched his own sons graduate from high school, then UC Berkeley.

"I didn’t get to walk," said Fong to his wife as they watched their kids at their graduation ceremonies.

"We always heard the story from Dad," said Jonathan, Frong's son.

Jonathan and his mother, Lilly, contacted Fong’s alma mater, hoping to get the Navy veteran to walk across the stage nearly 60 years later.

"Then COVID happened and we’re, like, ‘Okay, I guess we won’t do this right now,'" said Jonathan.

But that didn't stop the Frong family. In part because Fong’s peers, all those years ago, included some pretty big names, including NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Heisman winner Gary Beban.

Finally, along with the class of 2025, the UCLA graduate got to walk across the stage, a moment 57 years in the making.

"When I heard 'Pomp and Circumstance' music, and I was right at the head of the line, I felt it," said Fong. "I could really feel ’Wow. It’s finally going around, full circle!'"