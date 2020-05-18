obituary

Veteran ‘Scarface’ Actor Geno Silva Dead at 72

By City News Service

The death of veteran film, television and stage actor Geno Silva was announced by his family Sunday.

Silva died peacefully at his Los Angeles home May 9 from complications of frontotemporal degeneration (FTD), a form of dementia. He was 72.

Silva's career spanned more than four decades and included more than 100 film, television and theatre credits, his family said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Rescue 2 hours ago

Lifeguards Rescue 10-Year-Old Boy from Surf, Search Continues for Father

Pursuit 3 hours ago

Driver, Deputies At Standoff in Compton After Pursuit

He is remembered for his iconic role as "The Skull" in Scarface, a hitman who never spoke a word while killing Al Pacino's Tony Montana in the movie's climactic ending, relatives said. The role earned Silva the seventh- place slot on a Top 20 Best Henchmen in Cinema History list.

Other film credits include "Mulholland Drive," "Amistad," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," "A Man Apart," "Tequila Sunrise" and "Zoot Suit." Silva appeared on many television shows, including "Star Trek Enterprise," "Miami Vice," "Hill Street Blues," and as a series regular (Hector Allegria) on FOX's "Key West."

He appeared on Broadway with Edward James Olmos in "Zoot Suit."

Silva is survived by his wife, Pamela Phillips Silva; daughter, Lucia Silva; grandchildren Eva and Levon Redman; and sister, Elizabeth Gallegos.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

obituary
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us