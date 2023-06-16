Vice President Kamala Harris returns to LA this weekend. Here's where she'll visit

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to return to Los Angeles Friday night.

Harris will arrive at Los Angeles International Airport shortly after 6 p.m., according to her office.

A motorcade will likely take Harris from the airport to her home in Brentwood. Drivers in the evening rush should expect traffic issues in the Westchester and West Los Angeles areas as the motorcade could cause rolling road closures both on and off the San Diego (405) Freeway.

The Vice President’s schedule for the next few days has not yet been released.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Harris is expected to appear Monday at CNN’s “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” at the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park. She will deliver remarks at the event which features performances including Miguel, Nelly, Chlöe Bailey, and Questlove.

Her return comes less than a month after her last visit to the area from May 19-22. The Vice President made several public appearances during that visit, including a tour of the Baldwin Hills non-profit Baby2Baby, and a visit to the Crypto.com Arena for an LA Sparks game where she greeted Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner following her extensive detention in Russia.