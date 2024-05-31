Motorists on the west side of Los Angeles could run into some traffic headaches Friday as Vice President Kamala Harris travels through the area en route to an afternoon fundraiser in San Diego.

On Thursday, Harris spoke at a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, then flew to Los Angeles, where she has at home in the Brentwood area.

She was scheduled to return to Los Angeles International Airport early Friday afternoon for a 1:25 p.m. flight to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego County. Harris is traditionally driven between Brentwood and the airport in a motorcade along the San Diego (405) Freeway, prompting one-way full closures of the roadway.

Following her appearance in San Diego, Harris will return to Los Angeles shortly before 6 p.m., and will likely be taken back to Brentwood.

Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, is also in the Los Angeles area. According to the White House, he is scheduled to speak at a campaign event at 5:30 p.m. in Los Angeles, but no details of that event have been released.

In her remarks at the Air Force Academy Thursday, Harris noted the approaching 80th anniversary of D-Day, which she called a "shining moment of Allied bravery and sacrifice made possible because of America's air power.''

"In the months leading up to the landings, it was our pilots, our planes, and our air crews that knocked the enemy from the sky,'' Harris said. "It was America's forces in the air that bombed train tracks and fuel depots to prevent Nazi reinforcements from reaching the frontlines and helped defeat tyranny and fascism in Europe.

"Eighty years ago, over the beaches of Normandy, America won control of the skies, and we have kept it ever since.''