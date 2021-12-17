Vigil Honoring Vicente Fernández Takes Place on Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday Night

A vigil for the late Mexican icon Vicente Fernández will take place Friday night on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hauser Entertainment company, which began promoting Vicente Fernández concerts in Los Angeles years before, is behind the vigil that starts at 5 p.m. PST.

The vigil is set to serve as a way for the public to pay their final respects to the singing legend, said Griselda Galván, the assistant Ralph Hauser IV.

"It's giving the public the opportunity to have a place to go as a community, to unite and offer respect to Vicente [Fernández]," said Galván. "We know that Vicente [Fernández] fans are very dedicated and we hope they will come and show their dedication to all that he has contributed to our culture and celebrate his life."

The Hauser Entertainment company began promoting Vicente Fernández in the U.S. in 2003. Ralph Hauser III became a powerful concert promoter in the U.S. Latin market until his sudden death in 2003 rocked the music community.

Some of the singer's memorabilia is also set to be exhibited.

"We want to show our support to the Vicente Fernández family, from here, from the United States," Galván said.

Fernández died Dec. 12 after years of health struggles. He was laid to rest at his ranch near the city of Guadalajara, his family said.

A few of hit recognizable hits include "El rey," "Volver, volver" and "Por tu maldito amor."