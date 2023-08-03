Victim held at gunpoint on sidewalk in West Hollywood armed robbery

Three men are sought in the armed robbery of a man who was ambushed at gunpoint on a West Hollywood sidewalk.

The men stole the victim's phone and wallet at about 12:30 a.m. July 19 in the 800 block of Larrabee Street. The location near restaurants, nightclubs and other businesses is one block east of the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards.

In security camera video, the men were seen approaching the victim and holding him at gunpoint. He was pushed against a fence as the men took his belongings.

Detectives released the video this week in an effort to identify the robbers.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery was urged to contact West Hollywood Sheriff's Station Detective Candie Gonzales at 310-358-4011 or by email at c2mgonza@lasd.org. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.