Victim Identified in Arcadia Car-to-Car Freeway Shooting

Bertha Hernandez, 35, died after suffering at least one gunshot wound as she was traveling on the 210 Freeway.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Investigators are pictured at the scene of a shooting and crash in Arcadia.
The victim killed in a car-to-car shooting Saturday morning on a Southern California freeway was identified as a 35-year-old Monrovia woman.

Bertha Hernandez died at the scene on the 210 Freeway near the Baldwin Avenue exit ramp. She was shot at about 9 a.m. Saturday as she traveled east on the freeway in the Arcadia area. 

A 40-year-old woman died on the 210 Freeway after she was shot while driving and crashed into a sound wall. It's unclear whether the crash or the shooting happened first, but the investigation closed all eastbound lanes on the freeway. Lauren Coronado reports for NBC4 on Sept. 4, 2021.

Witnesses called to report a single-vehicle crash involving her black Mercedes-Benz. The vehicle crashed into the right shoulder sound wall. 

Hernandez, the only person in the vehicle, suffered at least one gunshot wound, investigators said. 

No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the shooter’s vehicle was not available. 

The CHP asked anyone with information about the crime call Officer Carlos Martinez at 323-353-8381.

