Victim of Metro shooting in West Adams was a father; gunman remains on the loose

A small memorial has been placed at a West Adams Metro station a day after a man was shot in the head and killed while on a train.

Flowers and candles rest on the sidewalk outside the Metro E Line station, where on Friday, a group fatally shot a man on the train and then took off. The violence was reported just before 7:30 p.m. on the 5660 block of Jefferson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was identified by police as 38-year-old Juan Garcia, who was known by his friends as “Tony.”

“The guy was a good guy. He had a good future ahead of him,” said Joel Padilla, the brother-in-law of the victim. “He had kids here on this planet and he was taken away from us too sudden.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police are looking for three people who took off on skateboards after a man was fatally shot in the head on a Metro train in the West Adams area. Macy Jenkins reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on June 21, 2024.

LAPD said the investigation revealed that an argument took place on the ground level of the station and that the individuals involved in the dispute then boarded a train that was waiting at the platform. That’s when the shooting occurred.

“I got a call from my nephew and my niece last night; They were crying and they told me about the incident,” Padilla said. “As soon as I heard, I came straight down here and it’s something I didn’t want to see. Like I said earlier, we’re devastated and we’re here to support the family.”

Police are now searching for a group of four people who are believed to have fled the scene on skateboards. A detailed description of the assailants wanted in connection with the shooting was not available.

The investigation is ongoing.