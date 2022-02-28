Riverside County Fire Department

Victim of Moreno Valley Fatal Collision Identified

Maria Mejia, a 58-year-old woman of Moreno Valley, died Sunday after colliding with a pickup at Indian Street and Delphinium Avenue.

By City News Service

Police red and blue lights
Getty Images (File)

A motorist who died in Moreno Valley when her car was broad-sided by a pickup was identified Monday as a 58-year-old woman.

Maria Mejia, of Moreno Valley, was found unresponsive and trapped in a gold Toyota Solana at 4:50 p.m. Sunday when deputies arrived at the scene of the crash at Indian Street and Delphinium Avenue, according to sheriff's Sgt. Chad Craig and the coroner's office.

Riverside County firefighters used hydraulic tools to free Mejia, who was taken to a hospital, where she died. The driver of the black Dodge Ram truck that collided with Mejia's vehicle remained at the scene, Craig said.

"The investigation revealed the Dodge was traveling north on Indian Street and the Toyota was traveling west on Delphinium Avenue. As both vehicles entered the intersection, the front of the Dodge collided into the driver's side of the Toyota,'' Craig said.

"The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to careen across the roadway and come to rest north of the intersection.''

The investigation was continuing but alcohol appeared to be a factor, Craig said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside County Fire DepartmentMoreno Valleymotor collisionvictim identified
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us