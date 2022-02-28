A motorist who died in Moreno Valley when her car was broad-sided by a pickup was identified Monday as a 58-year-old woman.

Maria Mejia, of Moreno Valley, was found unresponsive and trapped in a gold Toyota Solana at 4:50 p.m. Sunday when deputies arrived at the scene of the crash at Indian Street and Delphinium Avenue, according to sheriff's Sgt. Chad Craig and the coroner's office.

Riverside County firefighters used hydraulic tools to free Mejia, who was taken to a hospital, where she died. The driver of the black Dodge Ram truck that collided with Mejia's vehicle remained at the scene, Craig said.

"The investigation revealed the Dodge was traveling north on Indian Street and the Toyota was traveling west on Delphinium Avenue. As both vehicles entered the intersection, the front of the Dodge collided into the driver's side of the Toyota,'' Craig said.

"The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to careen across the roadway and come to rest north of the intersection.''

The investigation was continuing but alcohol appeared to be a factor, Craig said.