Infant dies of injuries following wrong-way crash in Pomona, family says

The 1-year-old child who was hospitalized over the weekend following a crash allegedly caused by a suspected DUI driver died of his injuries, the boy's family confirmed.

A total of three people were killed as a result of Saturday's crash in Pomona -- two women who were sisters and the infant. The younger adult was the mother of the boy who was killed.

The names of the adult victims have not been released, but they were described as a 29-year-old woman and her 39-year-old sister. Both women died at the scene and the young boy, who was identified by family as Ezra Aziel Espinoza, was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

He was taken off life support Tuesday after he showed no signs of life, relatives confirmed.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday when a wrong-way driver was traveling east on the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway in Pomona, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the freeway near Reservoir Street when the wrong-way driver struck the Honda Civic the sisters were traveling in.

Law enforcement identified the driver as Rick Rodriguez, 24, of Pomona. He was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital with minor injuries and then arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Relatives of the victims say the women’s parents are in Mexico and unable to join the rest of the family in Southern California.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Officer J. Garcia at the CHP Baldwin Park Area Office at 626-517-8500.