Victims of Borderline Bar And Grill Mass Shooting Remembered on 2-Year Anniversary

Saturday marked the two-year anniversary of the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting when a gunman stormed a country western bar in Thousand Oaks and killed 12 people, injured several others and damaged a community.

The city of Thousand Oaks Saturday remembered the victims who lost their lives, posting a video featuring families of the victims speaking their names: Sean Adler; Cody Coffman; Blake Dingman; Jacob Dunham; Ron Helus; Alaina Housley; Dan Manrique; Justin Meek; Mark Meza Jr.; Kristina Morisette; Telemachus Orfanos; Noel Sparks.

In addition, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department paid tribute to Helus, who was a sergeant and was killed in the line of duty while responding to the shooting. Helus was a 29-year veteran with the department.

Today, we pay tribute to Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 8, 2018, after he entered the Borderline Bar & Grille in @CityofTO. Ron was a 29-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. We are #YourVCSOhttps://t.co/DQxxapCAns — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) November 7, 2020

On Nov. 7, 2018, a gunman entered the country western bar and opened fire on patrons, killing 12 and wounding many of the roughly 250 people at the popular bar. The community created tributes and a healing garden following the tragedy.

The bar has not reopened at its original location, but the owners opened a new location in January of 2020. At the new location in Agoura Hills, the owners placed 12 bar stools as a way to honor the 12 people killed on the fateful November night.