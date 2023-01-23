Victims of Monterey Park Mass Shooting May Be Eligible for Compensation: How to Apply

The California Victim Compensation Board said Monday that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation.

"Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting ... along with those who witnessed the mass shooting, may qualify for compensation through CalVCB,'' the organization said in a statement.

The shooting happened following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park. About 20 minutes after the gunfire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the gunman targeted a second dance hall in the nearby community of Alhambra, where he was disarmed, authorities said.

Eleven total victims have died, while others remain hospitalized.

In cases of mass violence, the CalVCB helps facilitate short- and long-term financial recovery for crime victims.

Services provided by the organization include grief counseling, emotional support, assistance filing claims for state funds for payment of medical bills, counseling bills and other assistance, plus referrals to agencies and providers for medical needs, counseling and other services.

For more information, call the CalVCB's Customer Service Line at 1-800-777-9229. Applicants can also apply for compensation at https://online.victims.ca.gov/.

Here's the information you will need:

Basic Personal Information

Crime Information

Types of expenses you have

Insurance Information

Employer Contact Information

(if requesting lost income for yourself or family member)

Civil Suit Information (if planning to file or filed)

Electronic Signature

The Langley Senior Citizens Center, located at 400 W. Emerson Ave. in Monterey Park, was also offering support to those affected by the tragedy.

On Monday, two of the victims, both women in their 60s, were identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

The identities of other victims will be released, pending notification of family members.

The victims who died at the scene are in their 50s, 60s and 70s, according to the coroner's office.

The man identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as the shooter, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in a van in a Torrance strip mall parking lot, the sheriff's department said.

A motive in the shooting remains unclear, Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday.

The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month.