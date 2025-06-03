LAPD

Victims zip-tied during home invasion robbery in Del Rey

Two of the three suspects were armed, LAPD said.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes and City News Service

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a group of burglars who they say tied up their victims during a home invasion robbery in Del Rey.

Officers responded to reports of an armed person entering a residence and brandishing a gun at a home on the 11300 block of Culver Boulevard Monday at around 6 p.m., the LAPD said.

The three burglars who ransacked the residence zip-tied the victims. One of them was able to escape and made it to a police station to report the crime.

Two of the three burglars were armed, LAPD Officer Charles Miller told City News Service.

The burglars left the scene before officers arrived. The victim who remained at the residence managed to free themselves, police said.

The victims were not injured during the home invasion, according to Miller.

It was not clear if anything was taken from the home.

