Do You Recognize This Woman? Victorville Police Are Trying to Identify Her - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Do You Recognize This Woman? Victorville Police Are Trying to Identify Her

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Do You Recognize This Woman? Victorville Police Are Trying to Identify Her
    San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department
    A woman found in Victorville wearing a name tag that reads "Annie Kim" has not been identified by authorities, and now police are asking for help to find her family Nov. 19, 2019.

    A woman who had a name tag reading "Annie Kim" on her shirt was found in Victorville Nov. 9, but police are trying to figure out if that's her real name, and where she lives.

    The woman was found near Valley Center and La Paz drives before she was taken to the hospital.

    Since then, Victorville police and deputies from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department have not been able to identify her, as she is confused and unable to provide anyone with her name, age or where she lives.

    She has been in the hospital's care since her arrival. She was discovered wearing a purple shirt, white vest, and black pants.

    2019 Southern California Images in the News

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED 9/22] 2019 Southern California Images in the News
    NBCLA

    Anyone who may know who she is is asked to Deputy Z. Pritchett at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or sheriff's dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-78CRIME (27463).

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices