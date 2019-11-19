A woman found in Victorville wearing a name tag that reads "Annie Kim" has not been identified by authorities, and now police are asking for help to find her family Nov. 19, 2019.

A woman who had a name tag reading "Annie Kim" on her shirt was found in Victorville Nov. 9, but police are trying to figure out if that's her real name, and where she lives.

The woman was found near Valley Center and La Paz drives before she was taken to the hospital.

Since then, Victorville police and deputies from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department have not been able to identify her, as she is confused and unable to provide anyone with her name, age or where she lives.

She has been in the hospital's care since her arrival. She was discovered wearing a purple shirt, white vest, and black pants.

Anyone who may know who she is is asked to Deputy Z. Pritchett at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or sheriff's dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-78CRIME (27463).